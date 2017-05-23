Russian Company Consistently Increasing Energy Shipments From US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He also stated that transportation volumes keep increasing every year and that the Russian tanker operator has been shortlisted as a preferred carrier by many US companies, such as Exxon Mobil, Exxon Neftegas, Chevron, Phillips 66, amongst others.

"We provide safe and secure transportation of energy resources: safety of shipping operations is one of our top priorities," Ambrosov noted. "We are one of the few if not the only company in the world that is able to ensure transportation of such large volumes in adverse climatic and ice conditions."

Ambrosov added that half of the company’s 148 vessels are ice-class vessels of various categories including the highest arctic class ARC7.

"Clearly our customers value these competitive advantages and often give us preference over other ship owners," Ambrosov claimed.

Sovcomflot transports the lion's share of oil and gas under the Sakhalin-1 project, and offers a 24-hour vessel-based emergency response service, supplies and supports the production platforms, and transports people, goods and equipment to and from the project facilities, he added. The same work is performed by Sovcomflot’s vessels for the Sakhalin-2 project.

Sovcomflot is the largest shipping company in Russia, and one of the world's leaders in the seaborne transportation of energy, and the support of oil and gas projects on the continental shelf. It is the world's leading fleet operator in terms of its capabilities in adverse climatic conditions.

Russia is emerging from a two-year recession that began amid collapsing commodity prices, including oil, as well as Western sanctions. The United States and its allies in Europe imposed rounds of sanctions against Russia, blaming Moscow for interfering with Ukraine's internal affairs. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.