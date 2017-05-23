No Change Between US DoS 2016, 2018 Funding Request of $3.1Bln for Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes amid US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel marking a thaw in Washington-Tel Aviv ties after they had deteriorated under former President Barack Obama

"The budget will bolster key US allies to defend our shared interests, including requesting robust support for Israel at $3.1 billion," Tillerson's letter stated.

The US-Israeli relations during Obama's presidency deteriorated mostly due to Washington's support of the Iranian nuclear deal and the US' vote for the UN resolution against Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, during his election campaign and after it, Trump slammed the Iranian deal as "bad" for Israel and vowed to withdraw from it.