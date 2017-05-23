Register
19:21 GMT +323 May 2017
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    No Change Between US DoS 2016, 2018 Funding Request of $3.1Bln for Israel

    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    The US Department of State's latest budget request includes $3.1 billion for Israel, the same amount allocated under the 2016 budget, according to a letter from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accompanying the request.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes amid US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel marking a thaw in Washington-Tel Aviv ties after they had deteriorated under former President Barack Obama.

    "The budget will bolster key US allies to defend our shared interests, including requesting robust support for Israel at $3.1 billion," Tillerson's letter stated.

    The US-Israeli relations during Obama's presidency deteriorated mostly due to Washington's support of the Iranian nuclear deal and the US' vote for the UN resolution against Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

    Meanwhile, during his election campaign and after it, Trump slammed the Iranian deal as "bad" for Israel and vowed to withdraw from it.

    Tags:
    funding, Donald Trump, United States, Israel
