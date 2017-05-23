Register
05:43 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.

    US-Russia Economic Ties Hampered by Trump Administration Understaffing - Embassy

    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 5510

    The still unfilled positions at the US government’s economic departments hinder the normalization of relations with Russia, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States Denis Gonchar told Sputnik.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Moscow Wants Russian Companies to Work in US, American Firms to Work in Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Gonchar emphasized that during the initial contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders agreed the present state of US-Russian relations is unsatisfactory. Moreover, the leaders said were in favor of jointly working on their normalization and bringing them into the track of constructive cooperation on a wide range of issues.

    "The two leaders stressed the special importance of developing trade and economic cooperation, and restoring ties between the business communities," Gonchar said. "Sadly, the anti-Russian campaign ongoing in the United States for months, blown-up in the wake of unfounded accusations about Moscow's interference in the US elections, does not help the normalization of relations. The significant understaffing of the administration’s economic departments remains a deterrent."

    Gonchar noted the volume of bilateral trade and economic cooperation had previously been low, but it has now decreased even more.

    "At the end of 2016, Russian-American trade turnover amounted to only $20.3 billion, which is less than 0.5 percent of America's foreign trade turnover," Gonchar stated. "The former administration of Barack Obama with its policy of restraining relations, limiting ties and imposing sanctions on Russia had significant impact on it."

    The logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    US Administration to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum - Russian Embassy
    Russian Embassy Economic Section head Andrey Bondarev told Sputnik earlier in May that the section has had no active contacts with the US government because the Trump administration has not yet been formed.

    US-Russian relations worsened since 2014 against the background of Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The United States and its allies in Europe imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia, blaming Moscow for interfering with Ukraine's inner affairs. In addition, Washington accused Kremlin of meddling in the 2016 US election.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and warned the Western sanctions are counterproductive measures that undermine global stability.

    Related:

    US, Russia Working on New Proposal to Involve De-Confliction Near Deir Ez-Zor
    Russian Senator to Sputnik: 'West Using Soviet-Style Methods of Media Control'
    Tags:
    deterrent, economic ties, White House, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok