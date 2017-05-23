Moscow Wants Russian Companies to Work in US, American Firms to Work in Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moscow wants Russian firms to do business in the United States, and American companies to work in Russia, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States Denis Gonchar told Sputnik.

"In general, we feel that businessmen are uncomfortable amid the absence of an official dialogue. The Russian leadership has always wanted normal relations with the United States, including economic ties," Gonchar said. "The sanctions imposed on our country, in fact, did not change anything in our approach to business: we want Russian companies to work in the United States, and US firms to work in Russia."

Gonchar noted that it would be good for Russia and the United States to have strong economic support in the bilateral dialogue.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014, when Washington and its allies accused Moscow of fueling the Ukrainian crisis and imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

Russia has repeatedly refuted Western allegations and warned that imposing sanctions is counterproductive. Russia announced in 2014 a food embargo on some products originating in states that had imposed restrictive measures on Moscow.