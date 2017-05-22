Register
22:08 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014

    Moody’s: Canadian Acquisition of US Utility, Pipeline Companies to Continue

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6002

    Moody’s anticipates more merger and acquisition activity in both the mainstream and utility sectors, although uncertainty over changes in the US tax code or regulatory scrutiny could pause such activity, according to Moody’s senior credit officer Gavin MacFarlane.

    A section of the Keystone 1 pipeline had to be shut down after just 2 years because of corrosion - the wall had corroded by 95% in one section - but both TransCanada and US federal regulators are keeping the cause of the damage secret, the DeSmogBlog reports.
    © AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki
    Tribes in US, Canada to Sign Declaration Opposing Keystone XL Pipeline
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The recent rise in acquisitions of US utility and pipeline companies by Canadian ventures is likely to continue as financing and other benefits positive for Canadian companies, Moody’s Investors Service said in a press release on Monday.

    "The environment remains favorable for Canadian utility consolidation in the United States," Moody’s senior credit officer Gavin MacFarlane stated. "The availability of low-cost financing motivates buyers and boosts valuations for sellers."

    MacFarlane said Moody’s anticipates more merger and acquisition activity in both the mainstream and utility sectors, although uncertainty over changes in the US tax code or regulatory scrutiny could pause such activity.

    Construction equipment sits near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site off County Road 135 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. on October 30, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Josh Morgan/File Photo
    US Dakota Access Pipeline to Be Launched on Sunday
    The acquisitions have generally been positive for Canadian companies as a result of high equity financing and other benefits.

    Moody’s noted that Enbridge Inc.’s acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners helped diversify the company’s business risk, while the acquisition of the Columbia Pipeline Group by TransCanada Corporation gave it access to rapidly-growing shale gas formations.

    Other factors that could spur the continued acquisition activity include synergies, low-cost financing, limited opportunities in Canada and higher regulated returns in the United States.

    Related:

    Native Canadians Join US Sioux Tribe in Fight Against Oil Pipelines
    US Dakota Access Pipeline to Be Launched on Sunday
    Told You So: Dakota Access Pipeline Not Even in Full Use Yet, Spills Oil
    US State Department Issues Presidential Permit to Build Keystone XL Pipeline
    Tags:
    Moody's, Gavin MacFarlane, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok