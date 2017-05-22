US Economic Activity Hits Three-Year High, But More Challenges Ahead

Kristian Rouz – the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago updated its National Activity Index (CFNAI) on Monday, and in April reached its highest level since late 2014 amidst the buoyant gains in manufacturing output and hiring. Still, the US economy is facing a lack of qualified labour and is still struggling amidst the headwinds of excessive regulation, which might complicate the prospects of further economic improvement.

According to the Chicago Fed, US national activity rose to +0.49 in April from +0.07 in March. The CFNAI reflects the dynamics in nationwide output and disposable incomes, employment, housing market, consumer spending, jobless rate and average hours worked, as well as sales and shipments, placed orders and stockpiles – a total of 85 macroeconomic indicators. The across-the-board improvement in the national economy suggests that the US is heading for a stronger performance in the current quarter after a slow start at 0.7 percent GDP growth in 1Q17.

The CFNAI previously reached its highest at +0.50 in November 2014. Last month’s solid improvement supports the view that the Federal Reserve is likely to increase base interest rates in June, rendering credit more expensive and improving the performance of the bond market and debt-related products. The report also sets a more optimistic sentiment in the US financial markets, as the projected ongoing normalisation in US monetary conditions ensures a more sustainable influx of investment capital.

"Two of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index increased from March, and only one category made a negative contribution to the index in April," Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said.

The main driver behind the observed improvement was national production and output, in line with the Trump administration’s agenda of revitalising the US productive forces and manufacturing, contributing +0.46 to the April CFNAI (+0.01 in March). Employment data contributed another +0.10 points (+0.05 in March) as US unemployment hit a low of 4.4 percent in recent weeks.

However, the purchasing power of US consumers is far from its peak right now as already heavily-indebted households are under pressure from underperforming wage inflation. Meanwhile, the real estate market is plagued by low affordability. Thus, personal consumption and housing contributed —0.08 point to April CFNAI (-0.06 in March).

Struggling US retail and the ongoing contraction in the brick-and-mortar segment produced a zero contribution from sales, orders, and stockpiles to CFNAI in April (+0.07 in March).

Whilst the US economy appears to be more resilient than it was throughout the past year, there are significant structural drawbacks, clouding the outlook on GDP growth in the medium-term. The Trump administration’s economic and fiscal reforms are facing legislative delays in the face of partisan politics in Washington, and structural inefficiencies might offset the improvements in US investment and production.

The US economy “could get caught in the political crossfire if business confidence heads south,” Sal Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets said.

Another issue is that the lack of qualified workers is starting to hold back gains in the national economy. Whilst low unemployment is forcing employers to gradually raise wages in attempts to attract talent, the absence of workers willing to fill the existing positions does not contribute to a perceived improvement in consumer sentiment stemming from higher wage inflation.

Even though US labour participation has increased to 65 percent this year from the almost 50-year low of 62 percent in 2016, gains in domestic investment and job creation are outpacing the increases in qualified labour, forcing companies to lower their standard of employment.

“Business activity and investment are starting to strengthen after being quite subdued last year and through much of the expansion,” Loretta Mester, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland observed.

Subsequently, these labour market setbacks are not contributing to an improved labour productivity. Low productivity is currently one of the most severe issues the US economy is facing, and the most persistent one as it can’t be solved through policy or legislative measures.