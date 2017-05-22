Register
20:37 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016

    India Asks OPEC to Stop Subsidizing Western Buyers at Asia's Cost

    © REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 14301

    India has asked oil producing countries to stop discrimination against it and other Asian countries on petroleum and gas prices.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — At the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan asked OPEC to intensify bilateral dialogue to change the nature of engagement from a buyer-seller relationship to an energy partnership.

    "As a large import destination, there should be no ‘Asian Premium' on the crude supplied to India and Asian buyers. For a long time, OPEC subsidized western buyers at the cost of Asian buyers," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

    Shorea robusta
    © Photo: Amada44
    Indian Researchers Discover Alternative to Kill TB Bacteria
    India imports its 86% requirement of crude, 70% of natural gas, 95% of LPG from OPEC countries. As India has been continuously investing in refineries, it is expected to import more in future. India is also using petroleum diplomacy to win over its neighbors including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Nepal. Given the importance of Asian market for OPEC, particularly the fast-growing Indian market which stood by OPEC as a reliable and continued customer, Pradhan demanded "Asian dividend rather than paying Asian premium".

    India stressed on the fact that while the security of supplies was important for consuming countries, the security of demand was equally important for producers.

    "India will increasingly seek to leverage its power as a big importer of crude to get better prices, better deals. It is the beginning of a new era where any big importer will be like a king in this trade. Good for India and China," Narendra Taneja, India's leading energy expert, said.

    India is participating in the 2nd India-OPEC Institutional Dialogue at the OPEC headquarters with its largest ever delegation. The meeting took place two days prior to the OPEC Ministerial meeting that is scheduled from May 25.

    Related:

    India to Arm Navy With Israeli Barak Missiles
    Everest Avalanche: Indian Missing, American Dead
    Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia, Germany Starting May 29
    Tags:
    OPEC, Dharmendra Pradhan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok