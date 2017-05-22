BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the Greek parliament voted in favor of a new batch of severe austerity reforms to secure the next tranche of foreign lenders’ money.
“That proves that they are ready to take the responsibility in order to stay in the Eurozone. Yes, the Greek part has taken its responsibilities,” Moscovici said, adding that the European Commission will prepare a compliance report with a positive assessment of the Greek reforms, which is necessary for unblocking future bailout payments.
Now the Greek government needs $8 billion to meet a debt repayment deadline in July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)