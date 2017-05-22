Russia, Turkey Agree Mirror Lifting of Trade Restrictions

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) — According to Medvedev, Russia will lift restrictions on the use of Turkish labor, on activities of Turkish businesses in certain areas, as well as on the supply of products, with the exception of tomatoes.

"Relevant normative acts will be adopted in all these areas. We do not need much time for this, but we, naturally, are waiting for symmetrical decisions on certain positions from the Turkish side," Medvedev told reporters during his visit to Turkey.

On May 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow and Ankara agreed on a decision to lift mutual trade restrictions.

© Photo: turkstream.info Turkish Stream to Help Russia 'Mitigate Transit Risks' to Gas Exports to Europe the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015.

In June, following Turkey's apology to Russia for the November 2015 incident, the sides began a reconciliation process. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift the economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes.