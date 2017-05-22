Ukraine May Lose Right to Take Part in WHO Director-General Election Due to Debt

GENEVA (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the WHO member states are expected to elect a new director-general of the organization within the framework of the ongoing 70th session of the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making institution.
"The Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, the Comoros Islands and Ukraine have been deprived of voting rights. All these countries have arrears in contribution [to the organization's budget], but all these states have the chance to settle the case," the source said.
According to the WHO figures, Ukraine's debt is estimated at $26.39 million for a 2014-2016 period and Kiev's voting rights have been suspended for the first time in 2014.
