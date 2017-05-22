Saudi Energy Minister Flies to Iraq for Talks on Oil Output Cap Extension

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Wall Street Journal newspaper, citing OPEC officials, Iraq has only supported the extension for six more months, not the nine-month period envisioned by Falih and backed by Russia, Venezuela and Kuwait.

Falih reportedly flew to Baghdad to attempt to convince the Iraqi officials to review their position ahead of the OPEC summit scheduled for Thursday.

According to one of the newspaper's sources, Falih may also try to use the trip to improve the relationship with Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi after disagreement over Iraq's own production statistics and those of the OPEC.

In November 2016, the OPEC reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017, to boost global oil prices.

Iraq is the second largest oil producer in the OPEC. According to the OPEC report issued in April, the country reduced its oil production from 4,600 million barrels per day in the last quarter of 2016 to 4,402 in March, while the set goal amounts to 4,351 million barrels daily.

