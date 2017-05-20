Register
18:35 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cities of Russia. Nizhny Novgorod

    The Wait is Over: Russia Files WTO Complaint Over Ukraine's Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    Ukraine systematically and consciously violates its international obligations, ignoring the rules of international trade and other norms of international law, Russia's economy minister said.

    HANOI (Sputnik) — Russia has filed a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint over Ukraine's anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Kiev since 2014, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Saturday.

    "Russia has sent to the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body and Ukrainian government a request for consultations on restrictions being repeatedly imposed since 2014," Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial meeting, where he met with WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo.

    "Moreover, the number of anti-Russian measures, their nature and the scope of industries affected, show that Ukraine systematically and consciously violates its international obligations, ignoring the rules of international trade and other norms of international law. Besides, some of this measures are not protecting Ukrainian economy but instead create additional problems," the minster added.

    "The activities of hundreds of Russian companies, the producers of goods and services, are banned or discriminatory restricted on the Ukrainian territory," Oreshkin said.

    "In a similar manner we consider the restrictions on operations with Ukrainian currency and bans on accreditation of journalists from Russian news agencies and other media," the minister stressed.

    "Thus, the Russian request touches upon total of hundreds elements of Ukrainian normative acts and includes violations of a range of WTO basic agreements," Oreshkin concluded.

    Related:

    Beyond Sanctions: Italy's Economy Starves Without Russian Business
    Kiev Would Not Have Imposed Sanctions Against Russia 'Without External Support'
    West Gets 'Different View of Russia's Economy' as Moscow Adapts to Sanctions
    German Foreign Ministry Concerned About Kiev's New Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Roberto Azevedo, Maxim Oreshkin, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok