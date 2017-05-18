Germany Supports Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Nord Stream 2 Investors Step Against European Conflict - OMV

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In April, Nord Stream 2 AG, a venture of Russian’s Gazprom energy giant and its European partners, signed a deal with OMV, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall where the five firms agreed to provide half of long-term financing, estimated at $10.3 billion.

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is designed to deliver an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to Germany across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, is planned for 2018.

"You asked about Nord Stream-2. Yes, I am a supporter," Gabriel said.