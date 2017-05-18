China Puts Nearly $4Bln in States Part of 'Belt and Road' in January-April 2017

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the China Daily news outlet, this impressive figure amounted to 15.1 percent of Beijing's total foreign investment from January to April. During the same period in 2016, the amount of China's foreign investment was 8.2 percent, the media outlet added.
Revealed in 2013, China's "Belt and Road" Initiative calls for the establishment of infrastructure in Eurasia that will be used to create a trade corridor for the direct supply of goods from the eastern to western part of the continent on favorable terms. The project comprises two components: the land-based "Silk Road Economic Belt" (SREB) and oceangoing "Maritime Silk Road" (MSR).
