Most Members of Vienna Oil Output Cut Deal Support 9-Month Extension

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The majority of members of the deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers to reduce oil output support the possible extension of the agreement for nine months, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa said Thursday.

"I think there is consensus among most countries to support Russia’s and Saudi Arabia’s proposal to extend the deal for nine months," Boutarfa told reporters.

Algeria also supports the possible extension of the Vienna agreement the minister said.

"Algeria supports the idea to extend the agreement for nine months, until the end of March 2018," Boutarfa said.

Moreover, several African countries have expressed their desire to join the deal of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers to reduce oil production, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa said Thursday.

"At present, there are several African countries which have expressed their support of this agreement. We shall consider this issue in Vienna," Boutarfa told reporters.