Register
20:49 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing

    Belt and Road Initiative on Trade Connectivity to Boost Economic Globalization

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 23 0 0

    The Belt and Road cooperation initiative on trade connectivity launched by China together with some 60 countries and international organizations on May 14 have told the world their determination to support economic globalization.

    Kremlin, Moscow
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Aleksei / The Kremlin and Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge are at night in Moscow on August 3, 2014.
    Russia Plays Major Part in Turning China's One Belt, One Road Into Megaproject
    The paper, an outcome document of the ongoing Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, is also an effort to implement Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call to build an open world economy at the opening speech of the forum, said Zhong Shan, head of the Ministry of Commerce, also an initiator of the document.

    In his speech, Xi reiterated the proposition to build a broad community of shared interests by upholding and growing an open world economy, creating an environment that will facilitate opening up and development, and establishing a fair, equitable and transparent system of international trade and investment rules.

    The Chinese stance and proposition delivered by Xi were praised by the delegates and the international community, Zhong said, adding that the newly-launched initiative on trade connectivity was also seen as a step to pool wide consensus, deepen economic and trade cooperation and push forward the Belt and Road construction with joint efforts.

    The minister elaborated three aspects that will be prioritized when implementing the plan.

    First of all, Belt and Road should be built into an open route by persisting on the Silk Road spirit, working together through consultation to meet the interests of all, putting head together and pooling consensus, he said.

    The route is scheduled to be constructed on an open platform to promote cooperation and build an open world economy, Zhong explained.

    The second is to explore new growth engines for trade and investment, expand space and update ways for trade and investment, unleash potentials for cooperation to facilitate trade and investment growth, as well as solve bottlenecks confronted by economic growth and balance, Zhong continued.

    The third is to give full play to the role of trade in boosting economic growth, maintain the multilateral trade system, accelerate the construction of free trade zones, push ahead with free and convenient trade and investment, and seek an open, inclusive, all-benefited, action balanced and win-win economic globalization, the minister added.

    Chinese man stands near a screen displaying the Chinese national flag (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    New Silk Road Indicates China's Ambition for Global Leadership, but Can Beijing Really Take the Role?
    The initiative stemmed from the common wish of all parties to promote the Belt and Road construction, Zhong said, adding that it reflects their shared aspiration to pursue integration, high-efficiency, win-win outcome and development, as well as action to boost trade growth, two-way investment and inclusive and sustainable development.

    The initiative, as an important outcome document to gather strength, seek for the truth and deal with concrete challenges, will lead the world to forge ahead, the minister pointedout.

    As one important outcome of the forum, the initiative has up to now received a response from more than 60 countries and international organizations, and will embrace more participants and supporters in future, Zhong said.

    The positive momentum indicates the common wish of the participants to support economic globalization and promote free and convenient trade and investment, he added.

    It has also demonstrated China’s rising international status and influence as well as the popularity of the Belt and Road Initiative among the international community, the minister concluded.

     

    This article was originally published on huanqiu.com.

    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, Xi Jinping, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok