Russian Investment Fund, Partners Plan to Invest $7Bn in Russian Economy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its partners plan to invest up to 400 billion rubles (about $7 billion) in the Russian economy in 2017, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

"We expect the increase of capitalization and our investments as well as the growth of the Russian economy. We are going to invest with our partners about 300 – 400 billion rubles this year," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 channel.

Many sectors of economy, including agriculture, will be supported through the investment, the fund's CEO added.

"We will keep on increasing our investments in logistics, boosting our presence in the technological sector," Dmitriev stated.

RDIF and its partners provided the Russian economy with around 90 percent of all direct investments, Dmitriev emphasized, expressing hope that this figure would decrease with the emergence of new investors.