IMF Head Discusses Global Economic Challenges With Chinese Leadership

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The IMF chief noted that the fund was encouraged by the resilience of the Chinese economy and the steps Beijing has taken to address financial risks.
"In my meetings with President Xi [Jinping], Premier Li [Keqiang] and other leaders, we exchanged views on the global economy, how to strengthen cooperation to tackle global challenges, and the role of the IMF in supporting its member countries," Lagarde stated in a release.
In 2013, Beijing announced its new strategy of economic development, which aims to establish infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor that will directly supply goods from the eastern to the western part of the continent on favorable terms. It encompasses two main directions of development, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.
