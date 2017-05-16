Belarus to Improve Freight Train Links With China Under Silk Road Project

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Zinovskiy stressed that it was highly important for Belarus to fill a certain niche on the Chinese market.

"To minimize transport costs for the export of our goods to China, we plan to improve regular freight train services to China to supply it with Belarusian provisions and consumer goods," Zinovskiy said, adding that the number of trains heading to China would increase.

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan New Silk Road Indicates China's Ambition for Global Leadership, but Can Beijing Really Take the Role?

On May 6, the first freight train filled with Belarusian goods left for China’s city of Chengdu.

On May 14-15, Chinese capital hosted a high-level forum on international cooperation within the "One Belt, One Road" strategy. The heads of 29 states and governments, as well as other senior officials, including Zinovskiy, took part in the event.

In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims to establish infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor that will directly supply goods from the eastern to the western part of the continent on favorable terms. It encompasses two main directions of development, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.