Register
20:20 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016

    US Trade Finance for Cuba ‘Much Further Down the Road’ - Ex-Im Bank Officer

    © AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 3701

    According to the US Export-Import Bank Business Development Officer, a trade finance to Cuba is not expected in the near future.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A trade finance to Cuba is not expected in the near future because of the quantity of work that needs to be completed, including the country's payments due to export credit agencies, US Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im) Business Development Officer Kate Bishop told Sputnik on Monday.

    "It looks like trade restrictions are easing, but trade finance, which is where we come in, I think that would be much further down the road before it would even be considered," Bishop said on the sidelines of the Fifth Annual Doing Business with the BRICS Conference on Monday.

    Bishop explained that the situation went this way as there were "payments still due to export credit agencies, including Export-Import bank, and all of that would need to be resolved."

    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    EXIM Bank Would Immediately Restore Ties With Russia if Restrictions Lifted - Officer
    When asked whether that could happen in the next four years, Bishop said, "I wouldn't give any time frame because there is a lot of work that needs to be done before it would even be considered."

    In December 2014, former President Barack Obama announced that the United States would normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities.

    The two countries reopened embassies in their respective capitals in July 2015. However, the congressionally-mandated US trade embargo continues to remain in effect.

    Related:

    Discredited Ex-IMF Chief Strauss-Kahn Joins Ukrainian Billionaire’s Bank
    Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0? There's Still a Chance to Prevent Asian Nuclear War
    Passenger Plane With Up to 39 People on Board Disappears From Radar in Cuba
    Tags:
    EXIMUS Export-Import Bank (EXIM), United States, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok