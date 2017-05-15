Register
18:48 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.

    Looking Into the Future: What's Behind Russia's Economic Security Strategy

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Business
    Get short URL
    133050

    Russia's new economic security strategy until 2030 will be fleshed out, taking into account major shifts in the global economic architecture and future risks assessment, economist Nikita Maslennikov told Radio Sputnik after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the document.

    "The year of 2030 would see a fundamentally different configuration and architecture of global economy, with the focus shifting to the Asia Pacific. I think that 4/5 of the combined gross national product of all nations would be generated in that region. This means a different distribution of financial flows and centers of economic power. We need to take these changes into account while devising our strategy of economic development, including the direction of [Russia's economic development], the new structure of our economy and priority export sectors," the analyst explained.

    The implementation phase of the strategy is expected to begin in 2019. Maslennikov, a senior expert at the Institute of Contemporary Development, pointed out that the timeframe was not chosen at random.

    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
    © Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Moscow Calls EBRD's Decision on Investment Freeze Politically Motivated
    "By that time the government must come up with a strategy aimed at boosting the growth rate," he said. "This will be a factor when devising the plan aimed at implementing the economic security strategy."

    Russia's new economic security strategy entails improving the mechanism of introducing countersanctions in case a foreign government or an international organization slaps restrictive measures on Moscow. Maslennikov said that this is a necessary component of the document.

    "There is an increased risk of unilateral selfish protectionist activities. This is why we need formal working mechanisms. Strictly speaking, we already have them. But threats have become more systemic. This should be taken into account," he said.

    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Annualized Inflation in Russia Expected to Decrease to 4% in May - Economy Minister
    The document mentioned discriminatory measures targeting key sectors of Russia's economy and greater conflict potential in areas of Russia's interests as key threats to the country's economic security. In addition, corruption, inefficient public administration and dependency on commodity sectors of the economy were also named as factors affecting Russia’s economic security.

    Increasing income inequality and unequal development of the country's regions were also listed as threats to the country’s economic well-being.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    French Business to Take Active Part in Saint Petersburg Economic Forum
    Over 90% of German-Russian Trade Chamber Members Want Russia Sanctions Lifted
    Full Steam Ahead: Western Economists Admit Russian Economy Back on Track
    IMF: Russian Economy on Road to Recovery Amid Firming Oil Prices
    Tags:
    economic security, economy, sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Asia-Pacific, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok