Saudi Energy Minister to Attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Falih said he had accepted the invitation from Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the meeting in Beijing.

"The [Russian] minister has invited me to attend the SPIEF in early June, and I have accepted this invitation… I am looking forward to participate in the forum and to get acquainted closer with the [Russian] oil industry, as well as to deepen our cooperation, which was discussed during today's meeting and during our previous talks," Falih said at a press conference.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and Chairman of Libyan National Oil Corp. (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla confirmed that they had accepted the invitation to SPIEF 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders will take part in a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 , which is being held under the theme "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage." The Forum's main session will feature discussions on the main global economic trends, key topics of the international agenda, and a number of other pressing issues.

The moderator of the plenary session will be NBC host Megyn Kelly.

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg — Russia's major business and economic event — will take place on June 1-3 with the aim to promote a mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning economy and finances.