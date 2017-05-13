Register
19:48 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags are seen in a camera screen at the G7 summit (file)

    US Asserts Protectionist Agenda as G7 Tries to Keep Commitment to Free Trade

    © AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 228620

    The US challenged the status quo in international trade at the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in Italy on Friday and Saturday, as Washington is moving away from ideological free trade consensus toward bilateralism and pragmatism rooted in national economic interests.

    Kristian Rouz – A Group of Seven (G7) meeting revealed the deepening divide between the attitudes of the increasingly protectionist US and the rest of the world’s largest economies, which are attempting to uphold the free trade approach to the global exchange in goods and services.

    Carlo Calenda, Minister of the of Economic Development, speaks during a press conference on the future of renewable energy in Italy on June 23, 2016 at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome
    © AFP 2017/ Filippo MONTEFORTE
    G7 Energy Ministers Fail to Sign Joint Declaration Over US Policy Redo
    The US is adamantly challenging the status quo in international trade, and as a result, the most recent G7 meeting produced an indecisive communique, indicating the rising degree of uncertainty, possibly bearing the seeds of trade wars and greater currency manipulations in the global struggle for competitiveness.

    G7 finance ministers and representatives of central banks met in Bari, Italy, on Friday and Saturday. Whilst the message of the meeting was predominantly a repetition of the G20 meeting held in March, reiterating the nations’ commitment to free trade, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted the US no longer intends to contribute to strengthening international trade ties between nations, putting their own economic interest first.

    “We will strive to reduce excessive global imbalances and in a way that supports global growth. We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies,” the G7 communique read.

    However, Mnuchin abstained from stating the US commitment to the letter and spirit of the communique, despite all the efforts of his French and German colleagues. Under the administration of Donald Trump, the US are feeling disadvantaged in global trade, not least due to other major currencies being undervalued compared to the dollar and unfavourable trade deals that the US had signed up to in the past 25 years.

    “Many of us, including myself and Dr. Schaeuble (German Finance Minister), told Mr. Mnuchin that it is unthinkable that in the weeks and months to come, we can allow the established framework to be debated,” Michel Sapin, Finance Minister of France, said. “It is unthinkable and it will not happen that we destroy the framework that has given us stability and economic growth.”

    Mnuchin had said that international trade should be “fair” and “reciprocal” during the G20 meeting in March, and his refusal to change his stance on the matter during this most recent G7 meeting stirs greater uncertainty in international trade as the existing international consensus is perceived as crumbling without the active support of the world’s largest economy.

    “There obviously is a very sharp difference between the sort of cosmopolitan policy makers that make up most of the G-7 and the American position on these issues,” Angus Deaton, a Nobel Prize-winning economist of Princeton University, said.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    New Anti-Russian Sanctions? G7 'Unlikely to Support US-UK Collaboration on the Issue'
    Indeed, whilst the US seeks to lower business and individual income taxes, thus easing the fiscal pressure on the economy, whilst normalising the monetary policies by raising central bank interest rates, the rest of the world’s largest economies are not ready to abandon monetary stimuli and relax their fiscal policies. A notable exception in the UK, where the Brexit process has revealed structural economic challenges similar to those in the US.

    Still, the G7 mindset belongs to the era of the post-Great Recession recovery, whilst the Trumponomics is devised as an experiment aimed at finding new sources of economic growth.

    “We will work to lift actual and potential growth, while ensuring that the fruits of economic growth are shared more widely,” the G7 communique read.

    Mnuchin was not present at the early Friday session of the G7 meeting, joining his colleagues later and holding bilateral talks with his Italian, German and Japanese colleagues, among others. The US government seems to be favouring a bilateral, rather than multilateral, approach to global affairs, which falls in line with Trump’s idea of global trade as ‘reciprocal’.

    Secretary of the Treasury has been promoting the pro-growth agenda, putting the issue of national productive forces first, and trade second. The US government sees domestic growth objectives in each as crucial for achieving significant improvements in global economy, but the rest of the G7 seems to think otherwise, seeing global trade as key source of growth. Considering the lacklustre global recovery in the free trade era of 2010-2016, the US representatives are even more convinced that domestic growth comes first.

    “We need a strong United States, the United States needs the global economy and global economics on a sustainable way where the United States is still the most important political and economic partner and the best alliance for Europe,” Wolfgang Schaeuble, the German Finance Minister, said.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Trump's Path to Putin Lies Through NATO, G7 Summits
    Mnuchin apparently does not share such a viewpoint. Subsequently, many international trade issues were put off the table during the Bari meeting, and the G7 discussed economic growth, cyberattacks, fiscal policies, and financial regulation (or deregulation, the case with the US).

    Whilst the final communique included some wording referring to fighting inequality and financial inclusiveness of the global economy as a desirable target, Mnuchin’s view of a better model of international trade as rather ‘fair’ instead of ‘free’ prevented a G7 consensus on the matter. Mnuchin’s practice of ‘speed-dating’ (in his own words) other nations’ finance ministers also suggests a rising degree of protectionism, pragmatism, and bilateralism in everything USA-related from this point on, which is a huge leap away from the idealistic global unanimity on every single challenge the world economy is facing.

    Related:

    G7 Get-Together: Pinning the Blame on Russia
    Oxfam Urges G7 Members to Enhance Efforts to Resolve Syria Conflict
    G7 Direct Involvement Needed for Settling Syrian Conflict - Tillerson
    Tags:
    free trade, US economy, G7, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok