China Agrees to Let US Sell Beef, Other Major Products - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)China has agreed to let the United States sell beef as well as other products into their country again, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"China just agreed that the United States will be allowed to sell beef, and other major products, into China once again," the message posted on Twitter stated.

In an interview on CNBC on Friday, US Commerce Secretary WIlbur Ross noted the agreement will also allow Chinese chicken imports into the United States and lay the groundwork for treating Chinese banks the same way other foreign banks are treated in the country.

Ross did not say when the agreement would take effect and added the agreement would also be dependent on China complying with all US standards.

