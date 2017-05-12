French Business to Take Active Part in Saint Petersburg Economic Forum

Register
    The French business will be widely represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to Russia's trade representative.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The French business traditionally takes active part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and is likely to do the same this year, Trade Representative of Russia in France Alexander Turov told Sputnik Friday.

    "The French business traditionally takes an active part in the St. Petersburg forum, it is a very serious international platform with the participation of the heads of states and governments, which enables direct dialogue with authorities, discussions on the most significant projects, issues of a global character," Turov said.

    He added that the biggest French companies that usually took part in the forum would also come to Russia this year.

    "The participation of the leadership of the grand French businesses is now being discussed. I think that the representation in this area will be no worse than a year ago," Turov noted.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with foreign investors at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementiev
    Putin Will Have 'Busy and Wide-Ranging Agenda' at St. Petersburg Economic Forum
    According to Turov, representatives of the French embassy will also take part in the forum.

    The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg — Russia's major business and economic event —  will take place on June 1-3 with the aim to promote a mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning economy and finances.

