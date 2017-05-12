Renovating US Outdated Icebreaking Fleet 'Awfully Expensive' - US Congressman

When asked if there is any active discussion about boosting funding for icebreakers, Young said, "There is talking about it but they’re not doing what they should do because they’re very very expensive."
"A $1.4 billion to build an ice breaker and that’s awfully expensive," the lawmaker explained. "Again, I go back to the people in Iowa and Nebraska and those areas, they’re not interested in funding an icebreaker."
Commander of the US icebreaker Healy Capt. Jason Hamilton told Sputnik earlier in May that the United States' need for having more icebreakers remains critical.
