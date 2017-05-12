Putin Will Have 'Busy and Wide-Ranging Agenda' at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum slated for June 1-3 will be packed with various events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Extensive preparations are currently underway. The president's agenda will be busy and wide-ranging," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the forum, expected to be attended by many foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres , generates wide international interest.

The forum was launched in 1997 and has been held under the auspices of the Russian president since 2006. It has become an important platform for discussing key global and regional economic issues.