WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — China will have as much access to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as any other partner that does not have a free trade deal with Washington, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters.
Ross said the Department of Energy in April capped natural gas exports to non-FTA countries at 19.2 billion cubic feet per day.
The agreement on LNG is part of a broader 100-day economic action plan, which was hammered out during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit in April to Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. The two leaders also reached a consensus on addressing issues in agricultural trade, financial services, and investment.
