WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — China will have as much access to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as any other partner that does not have a free trade deal with Washington, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson Europe to Provide Market for 60% of US Liquid Natural Gas by 2020 - Report

"Companies from China may proceed at any time to negotiate all types of contractual arrangement with US LNG exporters, including long-term contracts, subject to the commercial considerations of the parties," Ross said.

Ross said the Department of Energy in April capped natural gas exports to non-FTA countries at 19.2 billion cubic feet per day.

The agreement on LNG is part of a broader 100-day economic action plan, which was hammered out during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit in April to Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. The two leaders also reached a consensus on addressing issues in agricultural trade, financial services, and investment.