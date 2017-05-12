Register
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    US-China Relations 'Hitting New High', Commerce Secretary Ross Claims

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that Washinfton-Beijing relations "are now hitting a new high, especially in trade," as he was announcing the results of the 100-day dialogue on the economy between the powers.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — The initial results of the economic dialogue between the United States and China started by President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida are bringing Sino-American relations to a new high, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters.

    "US-China relationships are now hitting a new high, especially in trade," Ross said Thursday. "We’re announcing jointly with the Chinese the results of the 100 day action play of the US-China Comprehensive Dialogue."

    The dialogue process was agreed upon during President Xi’s visit to Florida, during which he and Trump agreed to four pillars — a comprehensive economic dialogue, a diplomatic and security dialogue, a law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and social and cultural issues dialogue. The results Ross referred to were the first of the four dialogues.

    A Mexican flag
    © AFP 2017/ Luis Acosta
    Changing Sides? Mexico May Focus on Trade With China Amid Tensions With US
    The United States and China reached a consensus on addressing issues in a number of areas, Ross said, including agricultural trade, financial services, investment, and energy.

    As progress is made implementing the 100 day plan, the two countries will begin to work on a one-year plan to further solidify actions to promote US-China economic engagement and dialogue, Ross added, and will begin deeper engagement on these issues at the first meeting of the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue which will be held in the United States this summer.

