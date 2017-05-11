US Greenlights $2Bln Sale of Patriot PAC-3, GEM-T Missiles to UAE

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US State Department has granted preliminary approval for a $2 billion sale of Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles, the Defense Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles. The estimated cost is $2 billion," the statement noted.

Both missile systems are an upgrade of the Patriot air defense missile system. The PAC-3 (Patriot Advanced Capacity), which would be provided by Lockheed-Martin, while the GEM-T missile would be contracted by Raytheon Company.

"The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested the possible sale of sixty (60) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) missiles with canisters and one hundred (100) Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) missiles," the statement said.

The proposed sale, the statement added, will contribute to US foreign policy by improving the security of an ally that has been a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency sent a notification regarding the possible sale to Congress, which must approve the deal before it can go ahead.

