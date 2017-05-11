Register
    A security officer overlooks a street from a rooftop of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File)

    OPEC Improves 2017 Total Oil Demand Forecast to 96.38Mln Barrels Per Day

    Demand for OPEC crude is expected to rise slightly but lower than previously expected due to the upward revision in non-OPEC producers supply.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —  The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) improved its global oil demand forecast for 2017 up to 96.38 million barrels per day, the OPEC said in its monthly oil market report Thursday.

    "Oil demand growth is projected to rise by around 1.27 mb/d, with total oil consumption reaching 96.38 mb/d," the report read.

    The demand for OPEC crude is expected to rise slightly but lower than previously expected due to the upward revision in non-OPEC producers supply.

    "In 2017, the demand for OPEC crude is projected at 31.9 mb/d, around 0.2 mb/d higher than last year," the report read.

    OPEC Leans Toward Extension of Oil Production Level Freeze Deal - Iraqi Oil Minister
    The non-OPEC oil supply is expected to rise by 0.95 million barrels per day to an average 58.25 million barrels per day "due to higher expectations for US growth… along with higher growth in Canada, Norway, Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan and China," the report said.

    Global oil supply decreased by 0.4 million barrels per day in April to average 95.81 million barrels per day due to lower production in Russia, China, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

