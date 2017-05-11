Register
16:15 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Euros

    Eurozone Economic Growth Outlook Brightens Amid Manufacturing Rebound

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 126234

    The economy of the Eurozone is poised to gradually accelerate in this year and 2018, likely outpacing the US economy in the near-term, as European manufacturing gains momentum and its solid foreign trade surplus helps domestic investment.

    Traffic in US
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Bad Car-ma: Automobile NPLs Hit 8-Year High, Drawing Parallels With 2007 Mortgage Meltdown
    Kristian Rouz – Economic growth prospects look brighter for the Eurozone due to a manufacturing-led acceleration and Germany’s solid foreign trade surplus, while inflation in the single currency bloc nears the European Central Bank’s (ECB) two-percent target. Even though the risks and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process still linger and Italian banking sector woes stir caution among bond market participants, the Eurozone economy is set to outpace that of the US in terms of annualized economic growth this year.

    The European Commission upgraded its economic growth forecast for the euro area on Thursday, saying the Eurozone economy will grow by 1.7 percent this year (compared to the 1.6 percent growth projection made in February) and by 1.8 percent in 2018. The European Commission said that the 19-nation bloc’s economy is now more balanced, and risks and downside factors are now outweighed by positive macroeconomic developments.

    Although certain risks still remain, the easing of political concerns in France and the Netherlands has effectively prevented the disintegration of the single currency bloc for the time being. The improvements in the economies of the US and mainland China, as well as a rebound in oil prices have helped the Eurozone achieve a quicker pace of growth. It is capitalizing on foreign trade, while rising energy costs drive its price index and factory input costs higher, supporting steady gains in inflation.

    "It is good news too that the high uncertainty that has characterized the past twelve months may be starting to ease. However, the euroarea recovery in jobs and investment remains uneven," EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

    Among the EU member states, economic outlook has noticeably improved (compared to earlier projections for 2017 and 2018) for Spain, Finland, and Estonia, while projections for Greece, Croatia, and Romania were subject to downgrade. The EU, and the Eurozone, in particular, are still greatly exposed to the economic risks stemming from changes in policies in the US and mainland China, while the most important domestic challenge for the EU is banking sector problems in certain nations of Southern Europe.

    The risks include “future US economic and trade policy and broader geopolitical tensions,” the European Commission said. “China’s economic adjustment, the health of the banking sector in Europe and the upcoming negotiations with the UK on the country’s exit from the EU are also considered as possible downside risks in the forecast.”

    Meanwhile, EU inflation is forecast to be slightly slower than expected earlier, but still closer to the ECB two-percent target. Gains in inflation are more pronounced in Eastern Europe, e.g. in Hungary, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic, while inflation expectations in France and Germany were lowered.

    “Inflation is picking up, but core inflation is not moving a lot,” Moscovici said. “It’s not up to me, but also up to the ECB, to draw conclusions out of that.”

    According to a separate report from IHS Markit, Eurozone manufacturing kept improving in April, with the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) having risen to 56.7 compared to 56.2 in March. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. France, Germany, and Italy each hit a six-year Manufacturing high last month.

    “Eurozone manufacturers reported buoyant business conditions in April, signaling an encouragingly solid start to the second quarter,” Chris Williamson of IHS Markit said. “Production, order books and exports all grew at the fastest rates for six years, fuelling one of the largest increases in factory jobs in the 20-year history of the survey.”

    Euros
    © Flickr/
    Eurozone Inflation, Growth Accelerate, Defying Political Fears
    However, Markit observed, the political concerns are at their five-year highest in the Eurozone, with many investors worried about the very future of the bloc as single market.

    The European Commission, meanwhile, also sees the EU labor market as solidifying gradually, with unemployment projected to decline to 9.4 percent this year and to 8.9 percent in 2018, which is lower than previous forecasts. The resurgence in manufacturing is one contributing factor to the expected declines in the jobless rate.

    Related:

    Can We Fixit? Finns Party Hopes to Lure Fleeing Voters With Eurozone Withdrawal
    Macron: Germany Benefits From Imbalances of Eurozone Economy
    Calls or Eurozone Chief Dijsselbloem to Be Replaced With Independent Full-Timer
    Eurozone Crisis: 'Extend and Pretend Game' Cannot Last
    Tags:
    manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), The European Central Bank (ECB), Eurozone, European Commission, Pierre Moscovici
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok