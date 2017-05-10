Poland, Slovakia to Build Gas Pipeline Between States

“On April 28, 2017 the Regional Head of Environment Protection, Rzeszow passed an approval on environmental requirements regarding the construction of the gas pipeline bonding Strachocina [village in southeastern Poland] and the Border of the Republic of Poland,” the statement said, stressing the importance of this approval for the interconnector’s construction.
The construction works are set to begin in mid-2018 and are expected to be finished by 2020. The total length of the Poland-Slovakia interconnector will reach approximately 103 miles.
The Polish-Slovakian gas pipeline will be a part of the North-South Corridor project, intended for the diversification of Central European gas supplies.
