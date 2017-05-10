Russian Security Council Notes Foreign Discriminatory Acts Against Energy Sector

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Abelin told reporters that the Russian Security Council was always paying attention to the issues of implementation of the Russian energy security doctrine which was adopted in 2012.

"The relevance of this work is due to the intensified threats related to discriminatory actions of foreign states against the Russian energy sector, aimed at reducing the share of Russian hydrocarbons in the energy balance of these countries, at limiting the possibility of involving affordable long-term financial resources and the use of foreign technology, as well as the processes of a profound transformation of the global energy markets, which significantly alter the volume and structure of demand and lead to increased competition and volatility in global energy markets," Abelin said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country's Security Council.