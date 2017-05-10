Russia to Avoid EBRD Recapitalization Amid Deteriorating Finances

© Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development EBRD Not Planning to Move HQ From London to Mainland Europe After Brexit

NICOSIA (Cyprus) (Sputnik) — Oreshkin said at a briefing, "we expect that in a few years the financial situation of the bank will deteriorate significantly both in terms of asset quality and the ability to generate revenue."

"We also emphasize that we do not intend to participate in the capitalization of the bank when it will be required," he stressed.

The minister noted that Russia would instead focus on "de-politized development banks," including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).