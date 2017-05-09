Register
14:11 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Krishna Bahadur Mahara

    Nepal Decides to Join China's One Belt, One Road Initiative

    © AFP 2017/ Pradeep SHRESTHA
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 65 0 0

    Nepal has formally decided to join China's grand One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project. Nepalese Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi will sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China in Kathmandu on Thursday.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Nepal will also send a high-level delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara to China to attend the One Belt, One Road Conference which will be held on May 14 and 15 in Beijing.

    Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. File photo
    © Sputnik/
    China Ratifies SCO Border Defense Agreement

    The Nepalese government has proposed Kerung-Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railway to be part of the OBOR project.

    "The government of Nepal is of the view that the OBOR is a very good initiative that will help the region to boost economic and technical cooperation. As the connectivity and trade were Nepal's priority, it could benefit a lot from this initiative," Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahar said.

    The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has ended months of dithering and announced the launch of a satellite that will be shared by several member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As the needs of most South Asian countries is not substantial, India will be hoping that this satellite will encourage them to say no to China’s plan to involve them in a similar initiative.
    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K
    India Moves On Without Pakistan With Disaster Relief Satellite Project

    The OBOR project is an ambitious connectivity project of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The connectivity project envisages connecting more than 65 countries and some 40 countries have already signed the MoU with China.

    "Nepal has decided to sign the One Belt One Road project as they think that it will spur economic development in the country. Nepal is presently in a tight economic situation and badly needs economic support. But from the Indian point of view, Nepal joining the One Belt One Road project will definitely be a setback. India is vehemently opposing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a part of OBOR. India thinks that through OBOR, China will considerably increase its sphere of influence in neighboring Nepal, which will pose problems for India in the long run," Savita Pandey, Professor of South Asian Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

    Tags:
    One Belt, One Road, India, China, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok