Register
20:00 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Wine

    100% Proof: 'Pour' Global Wine Industry Could Be Crushed by Climate Change

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4121

    A Global Wine Index had detailed the wine-producing regions most at risk of falling victim to natural disasters, rising temperatures and other climate change events. Sadly, it seems some of the world's finest vineyards are destined for destruction – and wine aficionados could be handed a brewed awakening.

    The index was created by a multidisciplinary European-Australian research team of engineers, seismologists, meteorologists, scientists and oenophiles, who analyzed data from 110,000 wineries in 131 countries from 1900 onwards, which produce a combined total of 26 billion liters of wine annually.

    ​Topping the endangered list was Argentina's Mendoza region, which is subject to a veritable smorgasbord of grape growing obstacles — earthquakes, hail, floods and the more. From there, the most at-risk regions are as follows: Kakheti and Racha in Georgia, the Cahul in Moldova, northwestern Slovenia, and tied for fifth are Yaraqui Valley in Ecuador and Nagano, Japan. 

    Global warming
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Truly Uncharted Territory': Climate Change Surpasses Human Understanding

    In terms of the biggest threats in the world's biggest wine producing countries, Italy (which produces 4.9 billion liters per year) is under threat from hail, frost and earthquakes (although volcanoes, flash floods, and climatic effects also can play a role). In France (4.2 billion liters), frost, hail and storms. In Spain (3.8 billion liters), hail, frost and heat, the US (2.25 billion liters), frost, earthquakes, storms, and Australia (1.25 billion liters), frost, storm, hail and bushfires.

    The researchers predict wine regions will generally shift both southward and northward — Southern Italy and Southern Spain will see the biggest losses, and some regions closer to the equator may be lost entirely.

    The data is intended to assist winemakers make better decisions about their grapes, to stave off the deleterious effects of climate change. Included are some methods for dealing with the problem, such as anti-hail nets in vineyards, tying up stored wine bottles to withstand the shock of an earthquake, using a "hail cannon" as France's Burgundy region is doing to seed clouds with stone-shrinking silver iodine, or simply just taking out comprehensive insurance policies.

    ​Every year, the wine industry loses tens of billion US dollars due to damaged assets, production losses, and lost profits as a result of extreme weather events and natural disasters.

    For instance, the hail losses from 2012 to 2016 in some vineyards totaled 50 — 90 percent of the value of the crop and caused long-term damage to many old vines, producing both single and multiple vintages.

    Between 2010 and 2016, earthquakes struck Chile, New Zealand, and the USA, among other smaller events causing damage around the world. Over 125 million liters of wine were lost in Chile alone in 2010, due to the failure of equipment (such as tanks and barrels) as a result of a quake. Even small tremors can cause huge losses, destroying tasting rooms and rare wine collections.

    Still, it's not all doom and gloom — climate change can have positive effects on the wine industry too. The researchers expect many wines may actually improve, with English, Canadian, and Northern China wine regions likely to increase production markedly and continue to improve their market share and quality of production.

    Beyond the trauma of the world's wine market being significantly depleted in quality, the economic impact could be catastrophic — wine contributes a staggering US$300 billion to the global economy every year — although it's debatable whether such developments, or their prospect, will inspire make policymakers or the public wake up and smell the "rose" and prompt greater action on climate change. 

    Related:

    English Wine Sees Opportunities as EU Competitors Fear Brexit Grape Depression
    Chinese Dragon Poised to Rule Supreme Over Global Wine Market
    Time to Start Panicking? Wine Production to Fall Worldwide in 2016
    Fan of French Pinot Gris or Chardonnay? Better Try Crimean Wine and Be Surprised
    Tags:
    earthquakes, vineyards, wine production, winery, wine, fire, climate change, World, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok