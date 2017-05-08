New Program to Bring US Business Executives to Israel - US Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted the program will bring state and local members of chambers of commerce from all 50 US states to Israel over the next three years for the purpose of expanding US exports and investments.

"The US Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with its Israel affiliate, the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Israel), today launched Business Israel, a multi-year program to bring executives from leading business organizations across the US to Israel," the release stated.

The largest sectors targeted by the program will be water, agriculture, cybersecurity and health, the release added.