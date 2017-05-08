Register
08 May 2017
    Airport workers load an Air India jet at the main terminal of the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on November 25, 2014

    Indian Aviation Market Third Fastest Growing After Russia, China

    © AFP 2017/ Roberto SCHMIDT
    After being number one in terms of growth for almost two years, the Indian aviation market became the third fastest growing market after China and Russia overtook it in in domestic air passenger traffic between January-March this year.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — China's domestic aviation market grew by 15.1% in comparison to Russia's 14.8% and India's 14.6%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its report.

    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Peace Through Strength: How Russian Weapons Help Shift Global Balance of Power

    The Chinese growth is an indication of the reversing economy growth.

    "The solid upward trend in traffic is underpinned by ongoing robust growth in the country's services sector, as well as supply developments," report added.

    The Indian aviation market grew at its slowest pace since September 2015.

    Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 18, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Frayer
    India Considers National No-Fly List for Unruly Passengers

    "This is the first possible sign of reduced cash supply and wider economic uncertainty weighing on demand." This refers to the demonetization move initiated by the Narendra Modi government in November 2016 whereas 86% of the currency lost its legal tender status.

    Russia posted the second fastest domestic growth in March.

    "This recovery is set against an improving economic outlook as oil prices have firmed," the report analyzed.

    Narendra Modi government has initiated several measures such as higher foreign investment, new aviation policy, cheaper air turbine fuel and attractive regional connectivity schemes to boost aviation in the country.

    China, Russia, India
