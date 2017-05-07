91% of German Firms in Russia Demand Removal of Western Sanctions

© AP Photo/ Vincent Kessler Trudeau: Canada Ready to Strengthen Sanctions on Russia, Assad Must Go , DWN referred to a poll conducted by the Russian-German Chamber of Foreign Trade. According to the survey, "91% of German firms operating in Russia demand the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions," the newspaper noted.

Trade volumes between Germany and Russia increased by 43 percent up to 6.7 billion euro in January and February compared with the same period of the previous year, the newspaper wrote.

"Despite the ongoing crisis in Russia, German companies in the country see a significant improvement in bilateral relations," the article said.

At the same time, there are still serious economic obstacles that hinder fruitful cooperation between the countries.

Sixty percent of the companies believe that the inflation and fluctuating exchange rates are among the most disruptive factors affecting economic cooperation between the countries. More than one third of companies also think that anti-Russian sanctions have a serious negative impact on bilateral business cooperation between Germany and Russia.

According to the survey, 49% of the respondents call for the immediate abolition of economic sanctions, while 42% demand their gradual reduction. Only 8% of the companies want the sanctions to stay in place, while 1% calls for their extension.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.