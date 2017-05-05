Russia May Start Supplying Vegetable Oil to Turkey in June

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia may start supplies of vegetable oil to Turkey no earlier than in June, if the contracts are signed in the near future, Mikhail Maltsev, the executive director of the Russian Fat and Oil Union, told Sputnik.

"Physical supplies are likely to start no earlier than in June, if the contracts are signed in the near future… The official document has not been published yet. The contracts are not being signed now. Everyone is looking for the publication of the official document," Maltsev said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to cancel mutual trade restrictions. Russia, however, insisted on keeping restrictions on Turkish tomato imports as well as postponing the reintroduction of a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.