Egypt's Decision on Buying Russia's Ka-52K Expected in May - Russian Helicopters

"The bidding procedure is in the final stage and I think we will learn the result of this tender during May," Boginsky told reporters.
He said Russia's Rosoboronexport state export-import intermediary would enter into pricing negotiations with Egypt in late May if Russian Helicopters win the tender.
The Ka-52K is a naval modification of the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter designed to destroy armored vehicles, perform fire support operations, and conduct patrol and escort missions.
