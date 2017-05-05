Egypt's Decision on Buying Russia's Ka-52K Expected in May - Russian Helicopters

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russia Prepares to Supply Ka-52K Attack Helicopters to Egypt

ARSENYEV (Primorsky Territory, Russia) (Sputnik)A decision on the purchase of Russia's shipborne Ka-52K Katran combat helicopters by Egypt should be reached this month, Russian Helicopters company CEO Andrey Boginsky said Friday.

"The bidding procedure is in the final stage and I think we will learn the result of this tender during May," Boginsky told reporters.

He said Russia's Rosoboronexport state export-import intermediary would enter into pricing negotiations with Egypt in late May if Russian Helicopters win the tender.

The Ka-52K is a naval modification of the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter designed to destroy armored vehicles, perform fire support operations, and conduct patrol and escort missions.

