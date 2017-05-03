Register
21:42 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Tomatoes

    Russian Restrictions on Turkish Tomatoes May Stay for 3-5 Years - Deputy PM

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11520

    Russia may keep its restrictions on tomato imports from Turkey for the next three-five years while the country develops its own tomato grower industry, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Wednesday.

    BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia), (Sputnik) — In November, just after Russia started lifting its food embargo on Turkey, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said some restrictions would stay in place in order to develop domestic greenhouses which needed time to become profitable and competitive before being faced with imports.

    "We are now accelerating this program and maybe can manage in three years, but usually it takes five years. This means that some kind of restrictions can persist for this period [of five years], but they will be more flexible than just an embargo entirely banning the import of goods," Dvorkovich told reporters.

    Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu
    © Photo: AKKUYU NÜKLEER A.Ş.
    Putin: Russia to Invest $22Bln in Construction of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP
    Dvorkovich noted that it is necessary to discuss mechanisms that would ensure prices at a reasonable level both for consumers and producers when it comes to the import of tomatoes.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that restrictions on Turkish tomatoes would remain due to a long investment cycle involving loans taken out by Russian producers as well as the construction of greenhouses.

    Russia's food embargo was introduced on January 1, 2016 in response to the 2015 downing of a Russian aircraft by Turkey over Syria. In October 2016, the Russian embargo on Turkish stone fruits and citrus fruits was lifted. In March, the government exempted fresh and refrigerated onion and shallot, fresh and refrigerated broccoli and cauliflower along with several other products from the ban. The import of tomatoes, cucumbers, apples, pears, grapes, strawberries and most poultry products is still banned.

    Related:

    Russian President Putin Holds Joint Presser With Turkish Counterpart Erdogan
    Putin: Russia Assumes 'Turkey's Internal Political Situation Will Be Restored'
    Turkey's, Russia's Steps Able to Influence Middle East - Erdogan
    Russia-Turkey Ties Attaining Special Status - Putin
    Tags:
    tomatoes, Arkady Dvorkovich, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok