Russian President Putin and Other World Leaders to Speak at SPIEF 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders will take part in a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017, which is being held under the theme "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage." The Forum's main session will feature discussions on the main global economic trends, key topics of the international agenda, and a number of other pressing issues.

The moderator of the plenary session will be NBC host Megyn Kelly.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe , Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and Chairman of Libyan National Oil Corp. (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla confirmed that they had accepted the invitation to SPIEF 2017.

The SPIEF is an annual event, dedicated to economic and business issues. It is scheduled for June 1-3 this year. Russian President Putin has repeatedly participated in the event.

