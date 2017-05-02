US Ambassador to China Nominee to Address Beijing’s Underpriced Steel Sales

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Terry Branstad, President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to China, said in his confirmation hearing on Tuesday he would work to address the issue of underpriced steel sales by Beijing.

"I want to do everything I can to make sure that we stop the unfair and illegal activities that we've seen from China in the steel industry," Branstad stated.

On April 20, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the increase in Chinese steel exports now represents 26 percent of the US steel market and has a major impact on the American steel industry.

Ross explained that China has more than 1 billion tons of steel-producing capacity — one half the capacity of the entire world.

Moreover, the 100 million tons of Chinese exports equals the entire production capacity of the US steel industry.