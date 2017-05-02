Rosatom's 10-Year Non-Nuclear Orders Portfolio Tops $17.5 Bln - Deputy Director

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rosatom has developed its own 'Program for Innovative Development and Technological Modernization until 2020', aimed at increasing efficiency in the construction and operation of facilities being built in the Artic in the energy, transport and communication infrastructure sectors through the use of new technologies.

"A serious reserve has been created: the portfolio of orders for new products for the next 10 years has exceeded 1 trillion rubles," Komarov said as quoted by the firm's Strana Rosatom weekly Tuesday.

Rosatom is playing an active role in the construction of a new major industrial cluster in the Arctic, which it plans to locate on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago for the mining and processing of lead and zinc ores. The state corporation's mining division, Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ) signed an agreement with the Arkhangelsk Region's government at the forum on the broad issues associated with this project.