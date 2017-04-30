Tehran, Brussels Agree on Creation of Modern Nuclear Safety Facility in Iran

© AFP 2017/ Ryad Kramdi Iran Ready to Support Extension of OPEC, Non-OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran would start construction of a nuclear safety facility in cooperation with the European Union soon, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian official held a meeting with EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete in Tehran. The two officials had discussed the cooperation between Tehran and Brussels in the nuclear sphere.

"[We have] succeeded to agree on creation of a modern [nuclear] safety center that would also provide services to the regional countries. We are involved in implementation of this issue and will start the construction in the near future," Ali Akbar Salehi said, as quoted by Iran's IRNA news agency.

He added that the European Union would also provide Tehran with 5 million euros ($5.4 million) to increase Iran's level of safety in the nuclear sphere.

Tehran's cooperation with foreign countries received an impetus after Iran along with six other states, namely China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in 2015.