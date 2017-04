WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fitch concluded that issue ratings on Ukraine's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds have also been assessed at 'B-'.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with a stable outlook," the statement said on Friday.

The report noted that Ukraine's 2016 GDP growth at a 2.3 percent rate exceeded expectations, but a trade blockade is negatively affecting the mining, metallurgical and electricity sectors.

The Ukraine government's deficit is anticipated to grow to 3 percent of GDP in 2017, the statement added.