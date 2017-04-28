Austrian Energy Giant OMV Head Backs Nord Stream 2 During Talks With Putin

© AFP 2017/ JOE KLAMAR Putin: Russia Satisfied With Gas Cooperation With Austria, Hopes to Make Headway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Seele, he and Russia's energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, who also attended the meeting, shared belief that it was important to invest effort into implementing the Nord Stream 2 project. Seele added that a big success had already been achieved in this matter as funding had been obtained for the project.

Nord Stream 2 AG, a venture of Russian’s Gazprom energy giant and its European partners, signed a deal on Monday with OMV, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall where the five firms agreed to provide half of long-term financing, estimated at $10.3 billion.

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is designed to deliver an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to Germany across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, is planned for 2018.