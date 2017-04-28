Austria's OMV Company, Russia's Gazprom Plan to Jointly Produce Gas in Siberia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Austrian oil and gas company OMV plans to jointly produce gas in Siberia with Russian energy giant Gazprom, while at the same time is pleased to enter the Russian market as an investor, Rainer Seele, the OMV CEO, said Friday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Together with Gazprom we intend to start joint gas production in Siberia, and we intend to jointly start building the necessary infrastructure for this purpose," Seele said.

According to Seele, the OMV Group seeks to prolong the existing contract with Gazprom and agree on additional supplies of gas.

In March, the OMV announced its intention to buy German Uniper's 24.99 percent share in the Russian Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas field worth $1.85 billion. The total gas reserves of the field are estimated at 1 trillion cubic meters. A joint venture between Gazprom (40 percent), German Wintershall Holding GmbH (35 percent) and Uniper (25 percent) are developing the field. The purchase deal is expected to be carried out by the end of 2017.

